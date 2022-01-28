Voice of the Reader: Get youth back into real life

To the Editor:

Bloomberg reported recently that “literally thousands of years of human experience was spent watching streams of Grand Theft Auto and other games” on Twitch in 2021.

In fact, over a million person-years of human “effort” was spent watching professional gamers duel it out playing the popular games, while America suffocated without their gainful contributions to the community. Can you imagine what could have been accomplished to improve the community if young people had devoted that amount of time instead to educational, charitable, political, economic, or family activity?

Meanwhile, after younger generations finished binge-watching murders and other crimes on the streaming service, they went out that same year and helped spike actual yearly murders to a much higher level than any other yearly jump in at last six decades. (New York Times, The Morning)

Don’t tell me our medieval duel-watchers were restrained by COVID from getting off their duffs and doing things outdoors. Several elementary school systems across the country have reported that COVID could not even touch kids doing educationally useful things for extended periods outdoors. Maybe late teens, and deadbeat 20-somethings and 30-somethings should get a dose of close supervision by their elders once again, until such time as they can figure out how to spend their time more wisely.

Perhaps a mandatory national public works program, or better yet, mandatory state-based works programs, should be instituted to get youth back into real life before their brains turn from medieval to total mush.

Woods Cross

Utah

