Voice of the Reader: Getting spiritual

To the Editor:

The coronavirus has greatly affected our nation. Tens of thousands have died from it. That's a lot of families grieving. They could not be with, or lay to rest, their loved ones who passed away. May God grant them comfort.

Millions have been laid off from their jobs, putting major stress on their financial stability. Business owners, large and small, have been and will be adversely affected for some time, even with government help. May God grant them hope.

Emotionally, millions are fearful. Will the media ever report good news again? How long do we have to sanitize even the change we receive from restaurant drive up windows? Will some governors, mayors and other political leaders continue to implement draconian measures on basic freedoms like the right to worship, even under current guidelines?

In a spiritual sense, the devil has used all these things to continue to influence people to ignore Jesus. Now, more so than ever in my lifetime, people need Jesus.

Jesus, like no else, can give comfort, hope and peace. Not just that, He was the only one who died on the cross for our sins, was buried, and rose again the third day. Only through turning in faith to His completed work can forgiveness and eternal life be found.

I pray that the Spirit of God will continue to draw people to Jesus, especially during these unsettling times.

Stanley A. Tucker

Carbondale

