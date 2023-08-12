Where is the fun in sports? Asks Les Winkeler. I think Les has grown weary of the way sports for our youth is headed. It seems “fun” has been taken out and replaced by “work.” Has fun in sports been reduced by too much involvement by adults or is it the emphasis on work like Les describes in his latest article? Or is it that for many youth the hand held phone is too much temptation and sports may just not be as attractive … I don’t know. But I have to say that major league baseball players are given lots of perks like days off from their baseball “work” so they don’t get too tired. Give me a break, playing baseball is not like ”putting up hay.” It is and should be fun but do major leaguers always look like it’s fun?