Voice of the Reader: Give small business a chance

To the Editor:

Recently, a new sports bar and grill has opened in Sparta. The name of it: The G.O.A.T.

This is an abbreviation for Greatest of All Time. I had a great meal there, but a lot of people have been walking out, claiming that the wait staff takes too long to come to them, yet admitting the place was packed.

People need to understand that starting a small business isn't always perfect. Two previous establishments were in the current building that they are in now.

I just simply thought I would write The Southern to recommend The G.O.A.T. Give it a chance — go and see. Some people are very hard to please, they expect five-star meals and service for not very much. Believe me, I wish it was always that easy.

I highly recommend the bacon mac and cheeseburger.

Jessy Creech

Willisville

