 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Give them a chance
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Give them a chance

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

When my dad had Alzheimer’s disease near the end of his life, I would update him on current events. Upon hearing about the Columbia space shuttle disaster, he, like most of us, reacted with silence as he processed what I had just described.

Dad earnestly explained that no astute politician would EVER mess with Social Security. And as a young boy watching him fill our 1957 Ford Fairlane gas tank for 25 cents per gallon, I wonder how he’d react to me spending $40 to gas up my Honda Civic. Some things just weren’t believable.

I can only imagine explaining a coup attempt on our federal government to Dad. Watching it on TV wouldn’t be enough. It took several viewings for me to grasp 9/11.

These “new normal” events, once rare, are happening in quicker succession. They deprive us of simple pleasures and require new habits like wearing face masks and social distancing. Sadly, they’ve also rendered cordial political chats between friends almost extinct.

Expecting solutions from governmental leaders might seem naive, but government is the only game in town. Joe Biden’s team has, so far, exhibited a welcome, measured response to the post-election mayhem. Shouldn’t we at least give them a chance?

We need more from our leaders than a calm bedside manner, but it’s a start.

Jim Newton

Itasca

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Voice of the Reader: New conservatism

Letter to the Editor: Conservatives used to follow a basic set of beliefs ... Whether one agreed with those principles or not, at least they offered a rational framework for reasoned debate.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: Lost my vote

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: What I find reprehensible and yet totally in tune with Bost's recent statements in support of President Trump was his complete lack of acknowledgement of Trump’s actions and words that led up to the mob violence.

Letters

Voice of the Reader: A disgrace

  • Updated

Letter to the Editor: Bost doesn't get to say the violence is "unacceptable and un-American" after spending the last two months supporting the president's lies about the legitimacy of the election that stoked the mob.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News