Voice of the Reader: Give up the fight Mike

To the Editor:

After reading the article by Rick Pearson of the Chicago Tribune I have to wonder about why my neighbor, Mr. Mike Bost, is complaining about mail-in ballots. Being an ex-marine from 1997 to 1982, you would think Mr. Bost would want the most time for his fellow soldiers to be allowed to have all their ballots counted. According to Mr. Pearson in the article, mail-in ballots only count for 4.4% of total ballots in Illinois anyway.

We all know, or most of us know, Mr. Bost is playing the stolen election card game. As I pointed out to him before in an email, IF the 2020 election was stolen, why didn’t they (or we) steal his seat too? Bost claims he is a small businessman running his family trucking business for 10 years. But according to his website he was first elected as state representative in November 1994 and has been in politics ever since. By my math that would be 28 years, 18 more than his so-called being a businessman.

If we truly look at Bost’s voting record we would find he is a career politician voting to keep himself in office and not for the good of his constituents. If Bost truly cared what people thought he would be knocking on our doors and finding out what we think.

Give up the fight, Mike; your coach lost in 2020.

Cameron Smith

Murphysboro