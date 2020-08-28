Voice of the Reader: Had enough?

To the Editor:
Did renewable energy cause California’s rolling blackouts on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15? No, said the state's grid operator. “Renewable energy did not cause the rotating outages,” read an Aug. 19 letter to California Gov. Newsom, signed by the leaders of the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Independent System Operator, and the California Energy Commission.
What did cause the outages? This will have to be studied in the coming months, though there are some culprits suggested in the letter, including out-of-state natural gas power plants. During a regional heat wave, other states refused to give up their energy during peak times to meet California’s demand.
More importantly, what caused the historic heat wave? Californians’ electricity usage has increased with the temperatures this summer. Temperatures which will continue to rise as we continue to misrepresent, deny, and distract from the real problem: ending greenhouse gas emissions.
From 1971 to 2000, there were on average eleven 100-degree-plus days per year in Carbondale. Without taking action, this could increase to approximately 60 days by 2036 (Union of Concerned Scientists, "Killer Heat in the United States," 2019). Forty-nine more days in which access to air conditioning, disproportionate among our most vulnerable, could be a life-saver.
The problem is going to get worse, and won't simply disappear because we ignore it. Fossil fuel promoters who cite concerns about the cost of energy have happily taken our money for decades. Obscure utility bill fees hide polluter bailouts, toxic cleanup, and political corruption. Have we finally had enough?
Caitlin York
Urbana
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!