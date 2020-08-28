Voice of the Reader: Had enough?

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Did renewable energy cause California’s rolling blackouts on Aug. 14 and Aug. 15? No, said the state's grid operator. “Renewable energy did not cause the rotating outages,” read an Aug. 19 letter to California Gov. Newsom, signed by the leaders of the California Public Utilities Commission, the California Independent System Operator, and the California Energy Commission.

What did cause the outages? This will have to be studied in the coming months, though there are some culprits suggested in the letter, including out-of-state natural gas power plants. During a regional heat wave, other states refused to give up their energy during peak times to meet California’s demand.

More importantly, what caused the historic heat wave? Californians’ electricity usage has increased with the temperatures this summer. Temperatures which will continue to rise as we continue to misrepresent, deny, and distract from the real problem: ending greenhouse gas emissions.