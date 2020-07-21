Voice of the Reader: Happy birthday to the ADA

As the 30th anniversary, July 26, of the ADA amendment approaches, the smallest towns to the largest cities need to re-evaluate their communities and make changes to enhance the lives of people with challenges.

The curb/ramp grants that municipalities received years ago was the last major renovation most communities complied with due to financial restrictions. I see deteriorating sidewalks and curb ramps but that is only two of many issues towns face in regard to making all communities completely ADA compliant. While money is a factor in repairing these obstructions, the lack of understanding how it creates obstacles for a person using a wheelchair or cane is yet a bigger issue.