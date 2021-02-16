 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Hard work pays off
Voice of the Reader: Hard work pays off

To the Editor:

Many congratulations and thank you to the men and women of the Murphysboro Main Street Committee.

The Downtown Restoration Project is certainly adding quite the attractive vision, not only for the citizens of the town, but also to the visitors passing through. Many hours of hard work and dedication by the committee is certainly paying dividends.

The acquisition of the Old Depot by the committee is another step in the beautification of the downtown area. All may be certain that the building's restoration will be quite the feat and addition to the city.

Again, thank you to the Main Street Committee for their vision, hard work and pride that they are demonstrating to all.

Bill Moeglin

Murphysboro

