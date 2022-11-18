Voice of the Reader: Has anyone mentioned MURDER?

After the overturning of Roe v. Wade there was a great campaign to remind everyone that Illinois has a very liberal abortion law and that those seeking an abortion should come to Illinois to get one.

The Illinois General Assembly said: "Without in any way restricting the right of privacy of a woman or the right of a woman to an abortion under [Roe v. Wade (1973), 410 U.S. 113, 35 L. Ed. 2d 147, 93 S. Ct. 705, and Doe v. Bolton (1973), 410 U.S. 179, 35 L. Ed. 2d 201, 93 S. Ct. 739], the General Assembly of the State of Illinois do solemnly declare and find in reaffirmation of the longstanding policy of this State, that the unborn child is a human being from the time of conception and is, therefore, a legal person for purposes of the unborn child's right to life and is entitled to the right to life from conception under the laws and Constitution of this State." [Ill. Rev. Stat. 1977, ch. 38, par. 81-21]