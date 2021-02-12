Voice of the Reader: Healing begins with accountability

To the Editor:

I agree with most Americans, we shouldn’t spend a lot of time on the trial of Mr. Trump. This isn’t a political debate or even a political issue. It’s criminal. A crime against our nation.

An elected president of the United States incited insurrection and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It is documented and we can watch it over and over.

I was as horrified, distraught, and fearful as I was on Jan. 6 watching it again on Feb. 10. As I took a deep breath and considered the fact that hundreds of the domestic terrorists have been arrested and charged, my breath was stolen away by seeing and hearing reports of Republican senators sitting with feet on their desks, reading papers, totally ignoring the evidence being presented and stating that this is all a political sham and Trump will never be convicted. “It’s time to move on. Heal.”

Healing begins with accountability. Restoring democracy requires holding terrorists and those who incite them, accountable.