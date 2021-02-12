 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Healing begins with accountability
Voice of the Reader: Healing begins with accountability

To the Editor:

I agree with most Americans, we shouldn’t spend a lot of time on the trial of Mr. Trump. This isn’t a political debate or even a political issue. It’s criminal. A crime against our nation.

An elected president of the United States incited insurrection and a violent attack on the U.S. Capitol.

It is documented and we can watch it over and over.

I was as horrified, distraught, and fearful as I was on Jan. 6 watching it again on Feb. 10. As I took a deep breath and considered the fact that hundreds of the domestic terrorists have been arrested and charged, my breath was stolen away by seeing and hearing reports of Republican senators sitting with feet on their desks, reading papers, totally ignoring the evidence being presented and stating that this is all a political sham and Trump will never be convicted. “It’s time to move on. Heal.”

Healing begins with accountability. Restoring democracy requires holding terrorists and those who incite them, accountable.

Fellow Americans, I have three questions for you. Who are these elected officials who are not taking their responsibility seriously? It’s their job to defend our democracy, to ensure our nation is protected and run by laws and institutions that protect and work for ALL Americans. If they fail to consider the facts in evidence and deliberate impartially and honestly about the criminal action before them, how can we trust them? Who do they serve?

Deborah Corker

Carbondale

