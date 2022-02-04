Voice of the Reader: Heaping taxes upon citizens

To the Editor:
Why does any Illinois legislature and Governor ever sign into law an increase in the state gas tax every time the cost of living increases, thereby further increasing the cost of living?
The cost of living increase was instituted only for the benefit of individual citizens in their private income situations, not for the benefit of the state treasury.
People of genuine good will cannot begin to imagine the destruction our elected officials willfully heap on us without our knowledge or consent.
Lydia Hazel
Makanda