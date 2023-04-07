To the Editor:

April is Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Month, and we all have an opportunity to improve the lives of homeless cats and dogs in our community. How? By helping your local animal shelter. With kitten season around the corner, pet shelters could use donations of food, toys, supplies or simply your volunteer time.

Unfortunately, your local shelter isn’t getting much help from national animal groups like the ASPCA and Humane Society of the United States. Despite their names, these two organizations are not affiliated with local SPCAs and humane societies, and give little of the $500 million they raise every year to local shelters.

Local animal shelters work tirelessly to shelter, feed, and care for homeless pets in need, but they desperately need more support to continue their lifesaving work. Help a shelter near you today.

Will Coggin

Managing Director, Help Pet Shelters