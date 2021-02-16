 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Help the people
Voice of the Reader: Help the people

To the Editor:

I cannot believe what I just heard on "World News Tonight." Nancy Pelosi now wants to investigate the Capitol takeover. With people losing their homes, their jobs, their retirements, threatening pandemics killing people, unemployment running out for people who don't know where their next meals are coming from, threatening storms from coast to coast and people desperate and afraid — she wants to spend more taxpayer money to finance her personal vendetta.

Well, I say go ahead with your investigation, but use your own money to do it. Use taxpayer money to help us now. We are who you should be worrying about — not Trump! Do something constructive with your time, and get over it!

Jeri Webb

Herrin

