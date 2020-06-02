Voice of the Reader: Here to help
Voice of the Reader: Here to help

To the Editor:

In the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, our neighbors in southwestern Illinois are struggling against unprecedented hardships, including hunger.

Since schools have closed, millions of children are missing out on school meals — one of few sources of nutrition for far too many kids. Businesses have shut down and laid off workers, leaving families without steady paychecks needed to afford groceries.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank is a member of Feeding America, the nationwide network of food banks, and proudly serves 12 counties in Illinois. According to a recent survey of Feeding America member food banks, all 200 reported a significant increase in need for food assistance in their communities, with an average 60% increase in demand.

While food banks like ours, and our network of partner pantries and meal programs, are doing what we do best — feeding people — we know that we cannot do this work alone. The only way to ensure no one goes hungry during, and after, the coronavirus crisis is through both a strong charitable sector and robust federal nutrition programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

SNAP benefits can help stretch a grocery budget and also act as a critical economic multiplier. When low-income families receive SNAP benefits to purchase groceries, those dollars are circulated within and stimulate local economies.

The St. Louis Area Foodbank has staff that can answer questions about SNAP (formerly food stamps), pre-screen for eligibility, and assist with the application process. In Illinois, please call 618-307-9541.

Meredith Knopp

Bridgeton, Missouri

