Voice of the Reader: Heroes

To the Editor:

Had a declaration of war been made against COVID-19, maybe the pandemic would have been taken more seriously by the public. Many citizens have been AWOL from the fight. They don't wear masks, they gather in groups to protest and file lawsuits that don't even apply to the filer.

The Declaration of Independence says the new government was to protect individual rights of "life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness." Fortunately most governors followed medical science guidelines in their decision-making to protect the first and most important purpose of the Declaration — life, without which we cannot enjoy liberty or happiness.

Too bad there is no law against a noncompliant citizen causing another citizen to become infected.

I am thankful for the doctors, nurses, police officers, EMT personal, grocery workers and others who fill essential jobs. These warriors, some of whom have died fighting this war, deserve the eternal thanks of the living and a monument saluting their valor. They are what a good citizen and heroes look like.

Richard Gillespie

Anna

