Voice of the Reader: Hero's leap

Tim Hart is well named, an American hero defined by his enormous heart. An SIU grad who followed his forestry roots to torrid days and nights of wild-fire fights. The squad leader at the West Yellowstone Base since 2016, Tim was deeply invested in all that he did and died doing the job he loved. May 24 he landed in a raging blaze on the Animas Mountains in the Boot-Heel region of southwestern New Mexico to his final jump. He was remembered at a memorial service with a flag-draped casket carried by a Forest Service honor guard. Tim knew the risks of his most important and dangerous job. He embraced every challenge and showed the way, a natural leader always. Tim Hart loved his perfect life, would not have had it any other way. We bid fond farewell to this special guy who gave all he had each and every day. There's a spot in our hearts he'll always stay. We won't forget all he's been and done. True heroes don't fade away.