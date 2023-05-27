Mike Bost is the chairman of Veterans Affairs in the U.S. Congress. In our 12th district he's always acted like a champion for the veterans. But not now. Now he is pushing the Maga agenda. Now he's falling in line with Maga pushers and using the debt limit as a way to negotiate cuts to benefits that so many in the 12th district actually need to survive! Without raising the debt ceiling guess whose benefits are at risk? Maga pushers say that there will be no cuts to Social Security, Medicare or the defense budget. So where can the cuts come from? The Maga pushers are wanting to take away lifelines for those who have the least. Work requirements for people receiving Snap benefits. Mike Bost, children use SNAP in your rural district as a means to literally survive! Many adult childless people need to eat too! Are there flaws in every program? Maybe, but why are the permanent tax breaks that Maga pushers gave to the wealthy ALL that they want to protect? There is a time and place to negotiate our country's budget but defaulting on the national debt should never happen, as stated in the 14th amendment! 'The validity of the public debt of the United States, authorized by law, including debts incurred for payment of pensions and bounties for services in suppressing insurrection or rebellion, shall not be questioned.'