Voice of the Reader: Hold them accountable

To the Editor:

Since reciting the oath of office as the president of the United States, Donald Trump has told over 20,000 lies to the American people. He has lied about things that are of little consequence like the crowd size at his inauguration and he has lied about dangerous things like the coronavirus. But without question his most treacherous lie has been his refusal to acknowledge the outcome of a free and fair election, the cornerstone of our democracy.

Chris Krebs, who was the director of Cybersecurity and Infrastructure, described the 2020 election as the most secure in American history, resigned Attorney General Bill Barr has confirmed that there was no evidence of significant voter fraud. The U.S. courts have ruled that over 60 lawsuits brought on Trump’s behalf had no evidence or merit. Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square. To suggest otherwise is a lie!