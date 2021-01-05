 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Voice of the Reader: Hoping for a new perspective
0 comments

Voice of the Reader: Hoping for a new perspective

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

Thank you for giving Kathleen Parker a vacation. Her eloquent apology concerning her getting it wrong about Donald Trump was, I'm sure, very self-absolving for her. However, I don't think it made up for four years of reading her ridiculous attempts to absolve Trump's outrageous behavior week after week and to use her platform to deflect from the damage it was doing.

Sorry, "I'm sorry" doesn't quite get it for me. I'm looking forward to a new perspective from Kathleen where no apologies will be needed.

Bill O'Shea

West Frankfort

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News