Voice of the Reader: Hoping for a new perspective

To the Editor:
Thank you for giving Kathleen Parker a vacation. Her eloquent apology concerning her getting it wrong about Donald Trump was, I'm sure, very self-absolving for her. However, I don't think it made up for four years of reading her ridiculous attempts to absolve Trump's outrageous behavior week after week and to use her platform to deflect from the damage it was doing.
Sorry, "I'm sorry" doesn't quite get it for me. I'm looking forward to a new perspective from Kathleen where no apologies will be needed.
Bill O'Shea
West Frankfort