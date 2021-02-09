Voice of the Reader: House Bill 3360 stops delays

To the Editor:

The Illinois Insurance Association, whose purpose, per its website, is to “grow and prosper in a highly competitive insurance market,” wants the governor to veto HB 3360 so it can continue to profit by delaying the resolution of meritorious cases.

Insurers have a long history of dragging out litigation to force injured parties and surviving families to accept settlements that are less than they deserve or likely would receive at trial. All the while, the insurance company is “growing and prospering” off investments and interest. House Bill 3360 is aimed at putting an end to incentivizing these delays.

The legislation entitles those whose cases have been deemed meritorious by a judge or jury to collect prejudgment interest from the date of the injury to the date of the judgment. In truth, 97% of civil cases filed in Illinois reach a settlement without trial. In those instances, prejudgment interest would not accrue. Nor do defendants pay prejudgment interest when they win. This legislation only applies to a fraction of the cases that do go to trial where the plaintiff wins.