Voice of the Reader: How are Americans going to survive?

The first presidential debate leading to the upcoming election in November was the most disgusting example of leadership in our U.S.A. today. Trump and Biden need to get their screws together before the next debate and speak to our country and the world. Certainly the need to dissolve disrespect toward each other in debating is a must. Our country will not stand from divided individuals as both presented themselves. The time is now that both presidential contenders respect our population's desires to do what is right for us. Please stop talking, debating, etc. until you hear Americans' need for professional leadership.

Until that may happen, then maybe America should shut out the news media entirely and vote on our individual preference at the upcoming election opportunity. As each political party has agreed to debate within that the time limits to address issues directed for each party and open discussions between candidates, there was no respect to the moderator and certainly to both of Trump and Biden to each other. I certainly have no objections to the next upcoming debate that the moderator control the microphone of each and shut it off to offer respect to each candidate within their time limits of speaking and presenting their presentation to voters.