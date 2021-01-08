Voice of the Reader: How sad for our country

To the Editor:

The hypocrisy of Mike Bost was on full display this week. He claims that the elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania were invalid and he refused to certify their electoral votes. His reason was that rules were not made by their legislature. (Never mind that many other states had rules written by governors or election officials and he had no challenge to those — just the ones Biden won.)

However, a few days ago, Chip Roy, a Republican Representative from Texas, objected to the swearing-in of any Congressional Representatives from Arizona and Pennsylvania since Bost and his Trump buddies were claiming the elections from those two states were invalid. Why did Bost not join in this objection? If a statewide election is invalid for Biden, it is invalid for every single winning candidate.