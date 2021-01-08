 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: How sad for our country
To the Editor:

The hypocrisy of Mike Bost was on full display this week. He claims that the elections in Arizona and Pennsylvania were invalid and he refused to certify their electoral votes. His reason was that rules were not made by their legislature. (Never mind that many other states had rules written by governors or election officials and he had no challenge to those — just the ones Biden won.)

However, a few days ago, Chip Roy, a Republican Representative from Texas, objected to the swearing-in of any Congressional Representatives from Arizona and Pennsylvania since Bost and his Trump buddies were claiming the elections from those two states were invalid. Why did Bost not join in this objection? If a statewide election is invalid for Biden, it is invalid for every single winning candidate.

Clearly, he does not care about the Constitution or any principled action. Bost has hooked his wagon to a star that we all watched crash and burn during these past few weeks. That "star" has played golf, threatened elected officials, lied, and attacked even his most ardent supporters except the ones who terrorized our country this week. He told those terrorists that he loved them and that they were special. After almost 400,000 of our citizens have died due to the coronavirus and our economy is tanking, all Bost and Trump can think about or do is focus on an election that Trump lost by more than 7 million votes. How sad for them and our country.

Treva O'Neill

Carbondale

