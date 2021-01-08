 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Hypocritical
Voice of the Reader: Hypocritical

To the Editor:

I find it completely hypocritical that Rep. Bost would condemn as un-American the actions of a mob seeking to overthrow the results of a free and fair election in order to keep President Trump in power, then turn around and seek to justify through the flimsiest of arguments his own attempts to overturn those election results.

President-Elect Joe Biden won by more than 7 million popular votes and more than 70 electoral votes. More than 50 Republican lawsuits contesting the election results were thrown out for lack of any evidence of fraud, many by judges Trump appointed himself. The president’s own attorney general, William Barr, who had been one of the president’s most ardent supporters, stated that neither the Justice Department nor the FBI had found any evidence of fraud that would change the results. The election results were certified by all 50 states, many of them with Republican leadership.

No, Mr. Bost’s actions were not meant to address mistrust in the election system; they were mere political theater meant to appease his base. Unfortunately, actions like his have only created more mistrust in the election system and are just as un-American, and even treasonous, as those of the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol building.

Greg White

Cobden

