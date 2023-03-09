Is your gun really protecting you? I learned something new concerning the gun proliferation epidemic in our country, and I couldn't believe the news could get any worse. POP QUIZ: In the United States nearly two thirds of fatal shootings, annually, are from what cause? Mass shootings? Nope. Domestic violence? No. Street crime shootings? No again. Two thirds of the fatal shootings in our country are self inflicted. Suicides, averaging 25,000 a year. Now, Washington State, Utah and Virginia have passed Donna's Law, which allows an individual to put themselves on a, "Do Not Sell To" list. Thereby a person, who is bipolar for example, who has placed their name on such a list, when they are in their darkest moment, cannot run out and buy a gun and commit suicide. Maryland is considering the law, why isn't everyone? Or, are the gun lobby politicians going to say that everyone has the right to kill themselves, and the best way to do it is with a gun? Actually, that is true. While around four percent of intentional overdoses are fatal, 99% of self inflicted gun shots are fatal. So, for six out of 10 people, who purchase a weapon for "self protection," if they ever use it, will be pointing it at their own heads. I can't wait to see how gun lobby politicians will justify denying citizens the right NOT to buy a gun for their own protection.