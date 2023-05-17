To the Editor:

More than a century ago, a suit from Massachusetts was heard about "police powers" in Massachusetts regarding loans.

In MARTELL 222 US 225 the court ruled that actions of government were controlled by "constitutional limitations" in that only those things privileged in the organic law could the public servants act upon.

As commercial activities were under the "commerce clause", so then the Massachusetts government could act upon how loans were processed in Massachusetts and the US Supreme Court agreed.

But, under the USA and Illinois Constitutions, firearms and self-loading firearms are strictly prohibited to submit to government actions. Any action upon firearms for lawful Citizens to keep and bear same, are absolutely denied to any such infringements.

Further, in Federalist 49 by Madison also affirms "constitutional limitations" upon government not to act upon those things not specifically allowed.

Therefore by these facts, Illinois is absolutely prohibited from banning self-loading style or any type firearms to lawful Citizens or even require a gun license.

If the U.S. Supreme Court and James Madison cannot convince Illinois, then I do not know what to say.

Don

Schwarz

Stoughton, Massachusetts