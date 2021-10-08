Voice of the Reader: I don't understand why

I was in Carbondale in March and stayed at a downtown hotel. Many of the guests were from the Illinois National Guard who were in town to help run the two mass vaccine sights. I remember feeling excited that this pandemic was on the way out. I came back this past weekend and many of the guests were nurses in scrubs who came to help at SIH. I felt sad and discouraged. The nurses would not have needed to come if enough people had shown up to get their shots from the National Guard. So many people are sacrificing so much to help stop this pandemic. I don’t understand why people won’t do their part and get the vaccine.