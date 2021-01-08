Voice of the Reader: I told you so

To the Editor:

A few weeks into Donald Trump's term in office, I penned the following to The Southern Illinoisan:

"Nov. 8, 2016 will go down as one of the darkest days in the 241-year history of this nation. A numerical minority of voters was able to elect a mean-spirited, narcissistic, compulsive liar as our president. A man not only temperamentally, intellectually, and morally unfit and unqualified for the office, but an individual completely lacking in common decency, civility, and character.

How or when our nation will recover from this catastrophe, I do not know. I do know, however, that the national nightmare that will be Trump's legacy is becoming more apparent with every passing day."

All I can say is "I told you so."

John Roseberry

Carbondale

