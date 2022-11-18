Voice of the Reader: I understand the challenges

To the Editor:

While we continue to search for an effective prevention or treatment for Alzheimer’s and other dementias, we need to make sure the large and growing number of dementia caregivers are getting the support they need. Currently, in Illinois, there are 590,000 individuals caring for a loved one with the disease.

As a volunteer advocate with the Alzheimer’s Association, I understand the challenges Illinois caregivers are facing. I am the executive director of a supportive living community in Jackson County where our residents are age 65 and older. Many of these residents have early or even moderate symptoms of dementia. I see first-hand how devastating this disease is to both the affected person and their family members!

I am asking my Representative Mike Bost to support research funding in light of dementia caregivers during National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness Month. I continue to fight for a future without Alzheimer’s and all other dementias. I know this can’t be achieved without the support of our Members of Congress. I am so grateful to have Representative Bost as a champion of this cause and look forward to his continued support of dementia caregivers!

Jane Williams

Carbondale