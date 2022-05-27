Voice of the Reader: I was hopeful

To the Editor:

For a split second, I was hopeful John Donald O'Shea's editorial on misinformation would earnestly grapple with the political and cultural implications for how knowledge is labeled true or false by the government, by the media, by all of us.

Instead, O'Shea's editorial threw together endless quotes, most of them disconnected and puzzling: lazy parallels between President Biden and Hitler (come again?), Obama's PolitiFact record, and, of course, the most triggering three words for the right — Hunter Biden's laptop.

Ignored throughout the article is any reference to the documented barrage of misinformation that flooded Black and Latinx communities in the lead up to the 2020 election, presumably one impetus for a Disinformation Governance Board. For example, NPR reported in late October 2020 that numerous (fake, likely Russian-backed) Facebook groups started appearing in battleground states, bearing names like "Being Black in Arizona." Their purpose? To peddle a narrative that the system is broken and that there's no point in participating (i.e. voting.)

Finally, the most glaring omission from O'Shea's entire article? Trump himself, the leader of the GOP and a man that, whether through his own stupidity (most likely) or lucky calculation (less likely), is a polluted fountain of misinformation. Indeed, the fact that an essay on misinformation in elections failed to mention the fact that most of the GOP still believes they won a presidential election they lost is O'Shea's most illuminating point, albeit unintentionally.

Peter Nelson

Carbondale

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0