Voice of the Reader: If Duckworth gets cabinet post, consider these 2 Southern Illinoisans for Senate
Voice of the Reader: If Duckworth gets cabinet post, consider these 2 Southern Illinoisans for Senate

To the Editor:

This is a suggestion to Gov. Pritzker. It's been rumored that Sen. Tammy Duckworth is being strongly suggested for a cabinet post.

We in Southern Illinois have two highly qualified candidates to step in and assume the role of our next U.S Senator from our state. That is Glenn Poshard and Sheila Simon. Their resumes speak for themselves.

I know I speak for thousands across the state who have been fortunate, such as myself, to have known these two. They will not only represent the northern part of the state, but central and Southern Illinois populations as well.

Governor, assuming that either would accept this appointment, I can't think of a better scenario to help bring us more closer in these polarized times.

Daryl Ice

Benton

