Voice of the Reader: If you change your mind

To the Editor:

Today I headed over to the Civic Center to vote early after the always wonderfully informative WDBX let me know when and where early voting was occurring. I waited patiently in line wearing my mask, kept a safe distance, only to be turned away by the poll workers. Why? Because I had requested a mail-in ballot this summer and I needed to surrender it to vote in-person.

Ironically, I made my decision to vote in person because I thought it would be easier than making sure I adhered to the quite lengthy, small print directions for voting by mail that come with your ballot. About 3/4 down the page on the page of instructions under the confusing heading "IF YOU SPOIL YOUR BALLOT SHEET IN ANY MANNER" there is a sentence that states, "If you choose not to vote your mail ballot and want to vote in person DO NOT destroy it. Take it to your polling place or any early voting site and surrender it to the judges."

Don't allow the state's poor communication and nonexistent public relations about this issue prevent you from voting at the time and with method that is most convenient for you. Bring along your mail-in ballot, if you change your mind and want to vote in person.

Angela Watters

Carbondale

