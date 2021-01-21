 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Illinois deserves better
Voice of the Reader: Illinois deserves better

To the Editor:

I am writing because Illinois deserves better representation in Congress than Michael Bost. While I am a Democrat, I am not objecting to the congressman based on policy — we can disagree and discuss these. I object to Mr. Bost because he disagrees with the basic premise that we should have a freely elected representative government.

His vote to overturn the legitimate and overwhelming victory of Joe Biden is quintessentially anti-democratic. The 12th District can have another Republican (or, better, Democratic) congressperson who also supports what distinguishes America from much of the world — the longest-lived democracy.

Andrew Vesselinovitch

Chicago

