Voice of the Reader: Illinoisans are being duped

To the Editor:

We’re all aware of the economic challenges of the past few years, but our state’s lawmakers have chosen to make things worse rather than assist employees and business owners. In fact, Illinois business taxes have increased for three years running, increasing by a whopping $655 million last year alone.

Illinoisans are also being duped, as our clever politicians continue to sell us the promise of government aid, while secretly hurting both consumers and businesses in increasingly deceptive ways. In fact, we were just ranked the nation’s fifth worst “Judicial Hellhole” for having one of the worst judicial climates in the nation.

Sadly, lawmakers pervert our legal system year after year, knowing most Illinoisans won’t understand any changes or will believe legal issues don’t impact them. This way, politicians can tell us they are “pro-business” or “pro consumer” on one hand, while abusing the judicial branch to accomplish their true objectives on the other.

For example, the recently passed Senate Bill 72 makes Illinois the most expensive state in America for employers to be sued. Similar anti-employer legislation bars companies from working directly with aggrieved employees in workers compensation disputes. In both cases, all the legislation does is redirect money to attorneys and the state, sacrificing more personal and beneficial legal solutions along the way.

Of course, a bad business climate only forces companies to raise prices, lay off employees, or close operations; and right now, this is the last thing anyone can afford. We need accountability from our lawmakers now.

Charles Kaufman

Belle Rive