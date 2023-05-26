Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

To the Editor:

I am writing in response to the article entitled “Durham Report Takeaways”. The authors attempt to minimize the egregious actions of the FBI in their treatment of Hillary Clinton and President Trump. In the case of President Trump, they state that is not the “Crime of the Century.” Perhaps not, but it was very serious. The FBI lawyer deliberately changed a document from Cater Page working with the CIA to Not working with the CIA to get a FISA warrant to spy on him.

A series of emails between Peter Strock and Lisa Page stated “No way he (Trump) gets elected. We will stop it. Lisa replied the plan we outlined in Andy’s Office will stop it. Here we have an FBI Special Agent, an FBI Lawyer, and The Deputy Director conspiring to frame a Presidential candidate. Later FBI Director James Comey tried to set up president Trump on an obstruction of Justice charge. And this is just the tip of the iceberg. It sure looks like a “Deep state conspiracy to me!

Comey declined to prosecute Hillary Clinton who destroyed 33,000 emails including some classified ones which were under subpoena because she had “no Intent!” She also played for and then provided the “Steele Dossier” to the FBI thru her lawyers. The FBI opened a Counter intelligence investigation based on it even though they knew it was false!

The FBI’s actions in these matters represent a clear and present danger to our republic. And they continue to this day with such actions as surveilling parents who speak out at school board meeting.

Kenneth E. Whittington, MBA

Benton