Voice of the Reader: Important milestone
Voice of the Reader: Important milestone

To the Editor:

This August, our country celebrates an important milestone: the 85th birthday of Social Security, an indispensable program. It isn’t expected or popular to heap praise on a government program, but Illinoisans and all Americans have much to be thankful for. And, personally I thank the Social Security Administration, the agency where I worked for 35 years.

In those years, I interviewed countless individuals who have lost their pension, lost their health insurance and lost their jobs, due to no fault of their own but due to national and global forces. I have interviewed hundreds who had no other pension, no health insurance and virtually no savings. Both groups rely on Social Security as the bedrock of a decent standard of living as they retire, face disability or the death of a spouse. Here in Illinois, it’s the sole source of income for 31% of those over 65. Without Social Security, 44% of those over 65 would be living below the poverty level.

But, Social Security needs our help! Although 85% of Americans believe Social Security is more important than ever, we must take steps to preserve it. This election year we must elevate the importance of this critical program to those seeking office. As you consider candidates, please ensure you know where they stand on Social Security’s future. Otherwise, by 2035, only 79% of benefits will be payable. We must insist politicians work together towards preserving dedicated funding to ensure the long-term security and solvency of this vital program.

Hubert Stempfley

Marion

