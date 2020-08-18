Voice of the Reader: Important milestone

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

To the Editor:

This August, our country celebrates an important milestone: the 85th birthday of Social Security, an indispensable program. It isn’t expected or popular to heap praise on a government program, but Illinoisans and all Americans have much to be thankful for. And, personally I thank the Social Security Administration, the agency where I worked for 35 years.

In those years, I interviewed countless individuals who have lost their pension, lost their health insurance and lost their jobs, due to no fault of their own but due to national and global forces. I have interviewed hundreds who had no other pension, no health insurance and virtually no savings. Both groups rely on Social Security as the bedrock of a decent standard of living as they retire, face disability or the death of a spouse. Here in Illinois, it’s the sole source of income for 31% of those over 65. Without Social Security, 44% of those over 65 would be living below the poverty level.