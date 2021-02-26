Voice of the Reader: Improve USPS

To the Editor:

"Neither snow nor rain nor heat nor gloom of night stays these couriers from the swift completion of their appointed rounds."

This informal creed of the U.S. Postal Service seems to be abandoned and may never again be fulfilled. Yet the stated mission of the postal service is: "To serve the American people and, through the universal service obligation, bind our nation together by maintaining and operating our unique, vital and resilient infrastructure. To provide trusted, safe and secure communications and services between our Government and the American people, businesses and their customers, and the American people with each other. To serve all areas of our nation, making full use of evolving technologies."

I support the postal service as an important and much needed public institution. The postal service must rededicate itself to the common good, and become more responsive to the people of the United States. USPS would do better to stop sending letters from Southern Illinois communities to St. Louis when they are addressed to a destination that's right down the block from their origin. USPS would serve the people better by demonstrating care for their decrepit vehicles, facilities, and grounds, which are prominent in local communities and contribute to the fabric of our social life.