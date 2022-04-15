Voice of the Reader: In support of Ukraine

To the Editor:
Watching the news of Russia's inhumanity of their continued war on Ukraine, I was moved to write a poem to the people of this brave country. Their stand is our stand for democracy and freedom.
UKRAINE
Ukraine, the main place
Zelenskyy, the strong face
of many who keep the eyepiece
of the world focused on FREEDOM!
Ukraine, the call center
Citizens, the bold tremor
of the strong lifting a masterpiece
of their song called FREEDOM!
Ukraine, the beautiful leader
Martyrs, the remembered feeder
of the army altarpiece
of those who LOVE FREEDOM!
Martha Swift
West Frankfort