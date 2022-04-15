 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Voice of the Reader: In support of Ukraine

  • 0

To the Editor:

Watching the news of Russia's inhumanity of their continued war on Ukraine, I was moved to write a poem to the people of this brave country. Their stand is our stand for democracy and freedom.

UKRAINE

Ukraine, the main place

Zelenskyy, the strong face

of many who keep the eyepiece

of the world focused on FREEDOM!

Ukraine, the call center

Citizens, the bold tremor

of the strong lifting a masterpiece

of their song called FREEDOM!

Ukraine, the beautiful leader

Martyrs, the remembered feeder

of the army altarpiece

of those who LOVE FREEDOM!

People are also reading…

Martha Swift

West Frankfort

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Voice of the Reader: I'm very concerned

Voice of the Reader: I'm very concerned

A reader is concerned for Lake Kinkaid's watershed in the wake of planned projects that could damage Murphysboro's drinking water supply with herbicides and carcinogens. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News