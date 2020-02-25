Voice of the Reader: Influenza and what you can do about it

To the Editor:

Influenza is a seasonal illness caused by two types of viruses, namely Influenza A and Influenza B. The peak activity is seen in the winter months, specifically January and February of each year.

Fever is the most predominant symptom and can reach up to 104 degrees. Headache, body aches, eye pain and tiredness are the major symptoms. Some people also have vomiting. Associated symptoms include runny nose, cough, diarrhea and rash. Most people with influenza have symptoms for anywhere between three to five days. Patients usually recover after the initial sickness. Rarely, influenza can be life-threatening and the symptoms progress rapidly.

Prevention through vaccination is the best method of avoiding the complications of influenza. Visit your doctor early if you experience any of these symptoms. Your physician can diagnose influenza with a simple test done in the office.

Medications given specifically for influenza work best if started within the first 48 hours of the illness. Also, remember to get your influenza vaccination early in the season, preferably in September or October of every year.

Sadashivaiah Bhaskar, MD