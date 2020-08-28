Voice of the Reader: Ironic

In California, two of the worst wildfires in the state’s history took place simultaneously, scorching more than a million acres of land. On the Gulf Coast, residents of Louisiana and Texas braced for an unprecedented double-hurricane event churned up by exceptionally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura made landfall this week after leading to deadly floods in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Mumbai was hit by a year’s worth of rain in the space of a month this summer. Higher-than-average rainfalls in the past weeks led to destruction from central Europe to the Turkish Black Sea coast to southern China.