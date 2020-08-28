 Skip to main content
Voice of the Reader: Ironic
Voice of the Reader: Ironic

To the Editor:

I find it a bit ironic that the same day I read the editorial from Seth Whitehead, executive director of the Illinois Petroleum Resources Board, I also read about signs of climate disaster.

In California, two of the worst wildfires in the state’s history took place simultaneously, scorching more than a million acres of land. On the Gulf Coast, residents of Louisiana and Texas braced for an unprecedented double-hurricane event churned up by exceptionally warm waters in the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura made landfall this week after leading to deadly floods in the Dominican Republic and Haiti. Mumbai was hit by a year’s worth of rain in the space of a month this summer. Higher-than-average rainfalls in the past weeks led to destruction from central Europe to the Turkish Black Sea coast to southern China.

And yet Mr. Whitehead advises us to turn our back on these events and continue to use carbon based energy without a thought of what this will lead to.

Hugh Stempfley

Marion

