Voice of the Reader: Is a COVID pill the answer?

To The Editor:

Israel is testing a pill version of COVID-19 vaccine. I wonder whether, if a pill version had been somehow available from the beginning, would half of the vaccine "scaredy-cats" even have thought of that vaccine as chancy?

A needle with a see through liquid can conjure up visions of Frankenstein laboratories with bubbling vats — while a pill may trigger no thoughts beyond a glass of water.

I wonder if a last ditch appeal to today's "scaredy-cats", invoking the "what if" pill psychology, might not prod more than a few to see commons sense, at long last.

Denis Drew

Chicago

