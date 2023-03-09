To the Editor:

It is a matter of debate whether the Biden Administration’s plan to forgive up to $10,000 of college loan debt is the best use of taxpayer funds. However, opponents of the measure have been using a very specious argument against it — that it is somehow unfair to those who have already paid off their loans, or never took out loans in the first place.

This claim dismisses the whole idea of the equitable sharing of community resources. Is It ‘fair’ to ask people without children to pay taxes to the local school district? Is it ‘fair’ for people who do not drive to be expected to help pay for roads, stoplights, etc? Is it ‘fair’ for people who never read books to have to fund the public library? Is it ‘fair’ that millions of people pay payroll deductions into social security year after year, and then end up dying before they ever retire?

One could go on and on in this vein, but the point should be clear. Being part of society means we will have to pay a share of our resources toward programs which might not directly benefit us as individuals, but which do benefit society as a whole. There can be no question that anything that encourages more people to attend and graduate from college benefits society, because in general the better educated people are, the more productive they will be. That is why some countries offer college educations to their citizens absolutely for free.

It is doubtful whether the U.S. would ever go that far. Still, providing some measure of relief from the crushing debt students incur before they earn their first paycheck, will go a long way to promoting more people to embark on higher education, particularly those who lack the money to pay for it outright.

Gary K. Shepherd

Carbondale