Voice of the Reader: Is this what you want?

To the Editor:

The election is right around the corner, and the people again have an opportunity to vote for someone who will represent ALL residents of Southern Illinois. Mike Bost is not that person.

We can count on Mike to vote as directed by the Republican Party. We can count on him to refuse to debate and to limit his conversations to a select few.

We can count on him to WHINE at every opportunity — debates, votes in other states. Now he is trying to stop vote counting in Illinois (and can you believe this) because counting post-marked ballots after election day would hurt his feelings. He claims he will be damaged if his vote tally on election day changes because legal and proper absentee ballots are counted. I guess he assumes our overseas military will be voting against him.

We can count on him to block all attempts to address climate change. We can count on him to “Grandstand" when new programs CREATED BY THE DEMOCRATS AND WHICH HE VOTED AGAINST come to Southern Illinois.

We can count on him to Vote with the Republican Party who promises to Force Cuts To Medicare and Social Security if they win back the majority.

Southern Illinois — is this what you want? Many are dependent on these two programs. We have spent a lifetime contributing our wages so we will have this security. We can count on Mike to take it away. Don't let him.

George and Treva O'Neill

Carbondale