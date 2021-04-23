Voice of the Reader: It is the kind thing to do

To the Editor:

We are all overly tired of wearing masks. Of not gathering with friends. Tired of not hugging our loved ones and living with worry and fear. Tired on not traveling. This is an historically hard time, but death by COVID-19 is a horrible, lonely death. And tragic because it is now preventable.

We know of family, friends in perfect health who suffered and died. We know that we can be a carrier of this virus without having symptoms; we can unknowingly cause others to get sick, to die.

To spare others and to ameliorate the work of our exhausted health care workers, we must get vaccinated. It is easy now, free, safe, and the kind thing to do. Getting vaccinated allows us finally to have freedom from fear.

We get vaccinated, not just for ourselves, but for everyone we are close to and even those we don’t know.

We are in a race with the disease variants which can overtake our vaccine protection, given enough unvaccinated bodies in which it can thrive.