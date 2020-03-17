Voice of the Reader: It's time

To the Editor:
On Feb. 28, President Donald Trump referred to the coronavirus as the “new hoax." On March 13, he declared a national emergency. Even the most ardent defenders of the president must admit he lied to the American people.
The president’s refusal to take this threat seriously has cost this country valuable time to prepare and defend ourselves from this pandemic. Unfortunately, we cannot rewind the clock. This administration’s refusal of test kits from the World Health Organization has left this country without adequate testing that if used properly could have reduced the spread of the disease. This administration’s misinformation campaign has resulted in confusion and panic for all of us.
Although the president and his administration could not have prevented COVID-19 from reaching our shores, their incompetence accelerated the severity of the outbreak. Despite the president’s effort to blame others, it is ultimately his responsibility to protect the American people and sadly he has failed miserably.
It is time for the president to step aside and let the professionals like Dr. Fauci address the American people. It is time for the president to act like an adult, and set an example of what to do. It is time for Donald Trump to actually act like the President of the United States instead of a reality TV personality.
Elizabeth Tregoning
Carterville