Voice of the Reader: It takes a village

To the Editor:

I would like to commend grocery businesses who have the safety of their employees and customers at heart as we battle the COVID-19 pandemic.

There are many recommendations for safe grocery shopping to protect the customer, as well as the employees who come to work everyday to help us acquire food and products to sustain us during the pandemic. Many chain grocery stores have implemented measures to protect customers and employees — such as social distancing and the use of masks.

I have recently encountered a negative experience while grocery shopping locally in Johnston County and would like to caution shoppers regarding where they shop. If you do not see social distancing or protective measures being implemented, please speak up to the manager or owner. If no changes are made please shop elsewhere.

It takes a village to make changes to those businesses resistant to the CDC recommendations. You just may protecting the lives of others in your community.

Deborah Saylor-Connell

Marion

