Voice of the Reader: It was disappointing

It was disappointing to see how many candidates in the upcoming election are running unopposed. When I was growing up in Chicago, the primaries were the elections, there was no Republican representation. The city was completely under Democratic control. If you wanted a job, or you wanted to do business in Chicago, you had to ask your Democratic representative to "make a phone call" for you. This system has proven to be a vehicle for mismanagement and corruption time and again. Locally, the County Commissioner's race in Williamson County is one that could create a "one party" Board. Brent Gentry should retain his seat on the Board, not only to keep the board balanced, but because he is a dedicated public servant, who, by working across the isle with his Republican counterparts has made Williamson County prosper. Whether Democrat or Republican, a one party system is a recipe for disaster at any level of government and you don't have to go to Chicago to see that it's a bad idea.