Voice of the Reader: It's a message of hope

When I first saw the article on the front page of the paper about the Shawnee National Park and Climate Preserve I was excited not only to read it but for its potential to get others informed and involved. The implication that this is a group of men, not activists, creating this movement belies the history of the struggle to protect the Shawnee Forest. This is an important point, in my opinion, because the call for the climate preserve needs all of our attention, men, women, in fact anyone who breathes. As a longtime forest activist myself I have worked closely with the men in this article and my respect and admiration for them knows no bounds. We began traveling together to promote the message of the "Shawnee Showdown," a documentary by Cade Bursell, that depicted the events of our efforts in the late 1980s to stop logging at the Fairview timber sale on the Shawnee National Forest. As we traveled, it became evident that people were hungry for solutions to the climate and extinction problems that we are faced with. The idea for this next stage of the movement has grown from those travels. It's a message of hope that perhaps we can at least mitigate some of the climatic destruction that we are living with by creating Climate Preserves, places where biodiversity can thrive. It is definitely an idea whose time has come!