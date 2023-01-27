Voice of the Reader: It's a slippery slope

To the Editor:
"I do solemnly swear to uphold and obey the laws of the State of Illinois...," the words of a sworn oath do not seem to mean much these days. I recently saw a uniformed officer from Illinois, on national TV, say that he swore an oath to uphold the laws of the United States ... wrong, only federal officers swear to uphold U.S. laws. He didn't even know the words of the oath he swore to. He also said that he would not enforce the new assault weapons law, and that this law is the beginning of the end of our country. These people ignore the fact that guns are everywhere and people are being slaughtered by the minute.
Last week, opponents of the law rented a hall in Marion to have a rally, which is their right. I was saddened to see, however, that the front rows were filled with uniformed police — all sworn to obey and enforce the laws of the State, regardless of personal politics — who were publicly stating they would not enforce the laws. Shame on them. When red states pass laws that state a doctor must be arrested for saving a woman's life due to a problem pregnancy, who rents a hall to protest this? Where are sworn officers who say they will not arrest someone for saving a woman's life? Swearing to obey and uphold the law, and then betraying that oath is a slippery slope that is the real beginning of the end of our democracy.
People are also reading…
William O'Shea
West Frankfort