Voice of the Reader: It's a slippery slope

"I do solemnly swear to uphold and obey the laws of the State of Illinois...," the words of a sworn oath do not seem to mean much these days. I recently saw a uniformed officer from Illinois, on national TV, say that he swore an oath to uphold the laws of the United States ... wrong, only federal officers swear to uphold U.S. laws. He didn't even know the words of the oath he swore to. He also said that he would not enforce the new assault weapons law, and that this law is the beginning of the end of our country. These people ignore the fact that guns are everywhere and people are being slaughtered by the minute.