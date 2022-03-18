 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Voice of the Reader: It's better than no gas

To the Editor:

Anyone remember when there was no gasoline? In 1973 the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) decided that they would stop oil sales to the West because of a war in the Middle East.

Gas was around $0.75 per gallon, but there was "no gas" signage at every pump. There were gasoline thieves. People had to buy locking gas caps. Desperate motorists would follow tanker trucks to gas stations and line up for blocks. OPEC had outpriced our producers, causing most oil production in America to grind to a halt. Since then, we have become one of the world's top producers. So, don't complain too much. The whole world is under stress, and trust me, $5 gas is better than no gas.

William O'Shea

West Frankfort

